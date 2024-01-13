INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed early Saturday morning on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched around 12:35 a.m. to Community Hospital East on the report of a walk-in person shot. Police say one person was in critical condition when they arrived, but later died from their injuries.

Police say they have not been able to locate a crime scene connected to this shooting,

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when new information has been made available.