INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed early Sunday morning on Indy’s far east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 4 a.m., officers were called to the 3600 block of Foxtail Drive near East 38th Street and North German Church Road on the report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located one person who had been shot. They were pronounced deceased on scene, according to police.

Officers detained one individual at the scene, however their involvement is unclear at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when new information has been made available.