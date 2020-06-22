IMPD: 2 arrested for illegal firearms, narcotics dealing

Brione Jackson, 36 (left) and Edward Jackson, 37 (right) (booking photos provided by IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men face preliminary gun and drug charges after a parole violation warrant led to their arrest Thursday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD).

IMPD said on June 18, the IMPD Criminal Investigations Division and East District Officers assisted the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) Parole Division with serving a violation of parole warrant.

According to police a residence on the 1200 block of N. Downey Ave. was the registered address of IDOC parolee Edward Jackson.

Detectives found evidence of illegal narcotics and firearms while serving the arrest warrant, according to police. IMPD detectives applied for and were granted a search warrant for the residence.

Police recovered a loaded SKS 7.62×39 semi-automatic rifle which was processed by Crime Gun Intelligence Unit Investigators.

IMPD also found around 1.5 lbs of suspected heroin or fentanyl, as well as ammunition and additional evidence of illegal firearms possession and narcotics dealing.

Brione Jackson, 36, and Edward Jackson, 37, were arrested and face preliminary charges of dealing narcotics and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Edward Jackson was also arrested for violation of parole.

“The arrest of parolee Edward Jackson exemplifies this partnership and will keep dangerous drugs and weapons off Indianapolis streets; there’s no doubt this arrest stopped future crimes,” said Troy Keith, the Executive Director of Parole Services for the Indiana Department of Correction.

Both men were taken to the Marion County Jail, where prosecutors are reviewing the case and will make final charging decisions.