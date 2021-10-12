IMPD: 2 dead under suspicious circumstances on Indy’s south side

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating the death of two people on Indy’s south side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the death investigation involves “at least two victims” found in the 4400 block of S. Meridian Street on Tuesday.

Homicides investigators are responding to the scene. Police added the deaths are seen as being under suspicious circumstances.

At this time, police have not released any further information as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.