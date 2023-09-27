INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a crash on the city’s near east side Wednesday night that left two people injured, including a man who is in critical condition.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched around 8:40 p.m. to E. Washington Street and N. Bellville Avenue in response to a personal injury crash.

An adult male was transported to an area hospital in “extremely” critical condition and an adult female was last reported to be in stable condition, IMPD said. No other injuries were reported.

Police believe the crash occurred when the male driver attempted a U-turn while traveling westbound on E. Washington Street and was struck by the female driver who was driving eastbound.

Officers are currently on the scene investigating.