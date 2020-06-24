IMPD: 1 killed in double shooting on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a double shooting on the west side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to Waldemere Avenue and Washington Street.

Officers arrived to find two people suffering from bullet wounds.

One person has since died. Police have not commented on the condition of the other person.

IMPD has not yet released any further details.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.