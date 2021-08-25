IMPD: 2-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after what officers believe to be an accidental shooting on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 3500 block of Cecil Avenue in response to the shooting.

The boy was taken to Riley Hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.