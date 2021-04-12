IMPD: 3 people shot on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people have been shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 8:45 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 5200 block of Woodbrook Drive and the 5100 block of Lafayette Road.

Officers arrived to find a total of three people suffering from gunshot wound. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police say both incidents are related.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.