IMPD: 4 wanted in alleged armed robbery of parked car

Surveillance photos and video of alleged May 30 armed robbery provided by IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking the public to help identify four people wanted for an alleged armed robbery on Saturday.

IMPD said on May 30, the four pictures individuals are alleged to have participated in the robbery of a person at gunpoint just before 11:30 p.m.

According to police, the robbery was captured on surveillance video as the victim sat inside their parked car in a garage located on the 300 block of N. Delaware in downtown Indianapolis.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide/Robbery Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.

Police said citizens will will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.

Surveillance photos and video of alleged May 30 armed robbery provided by IMPD