IMPD aims to strengthen partnerships with other agencies through program

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is expanding its efforts when it comes to catching criminals. Indianapolis Violence Reduction Partnerships (IVRP) was re-established in 2017.

Through this program official in the community, local, state and federal levels focus on a small number of people who are responsible for the violence.

The participating departments gather for monthly meetings where they can share useful information. Information ranging from names, mugshots, gangs, license plates, and frequent locations.

Last September, IMPD assisted Greenfield PD in a rash of car break-ins and burglaries. The partnership led to multiple arrests, stolen cars and guns recovered.

After a meeting in October, other jurisdictions were briefed on Richard Garrett. According to police, Garrett was involved in an east-side crime spree resulting in two murders. Weeks later, he was involved in a police chase resulting in the death of Fisher's Police Department K9 Harlej.

In 2019, the participating agencies focused on 219 people from Gary to Avon. The investigations resulted in 101 arrests. And a referral of 90 high-risk offenders sent to Mayor Joe Hogsett's Community Violence Reduction Team.

IMPD hopes to continue increasing partnerships to expand IVRP.