IMPD announces arrest in December double murder

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police department arrested a suspect Thursday night in the double murder of 30-year old Dominic Patton and 35-year old Jamel Perry last month.

On December 15, Perry and Patton were found when officers responded to a welfare check in the 2300 block of Adams Street. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD said that during the investigation 27-year-old Jamie Wells was identified as a suspect. He was arrested by IMPD Thursday.

The department coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Service to arrest Wells in Illinois on an unrelated warrant December 29. He was then transported back to Indianapolis and booked into the Marion County Jail.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective Jose Torres at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.