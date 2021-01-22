IMPD: Arrest made in east side homicide

INDIANAPOLIS––The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) arrested a man suspected in an east side deadly shooting on Wednesday.

According to IMPD, homicide detectives identified and arrested Jacob Spivey-Martin on Thursday, in connection with the death of 42-year-old Justin Laster.

Around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the 6700 block of E. 32nd Street on a report of a person shot. IMPD found Laster with a gunshot wound. Emergency teams responded and pronounced him pronounced deceased on scene.

Anyone with additional information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-YIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.