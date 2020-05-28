2 drivers charged in connection with hit-and-run crash that killed 3 teens

INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested two drivers in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed three teens walking along the road.

On May 23, 2020, at approximately 1:20 a.m., IMPD Northwest District officers responded to Kessler Boulevard near 38th Street for a report of multiple pedestrians struck.

They found a crash scene involving at least two vehicles and three pedestrians struck.

Medics responded and pronounced 14-year-old David Evans, 13-year-old Tyjiana Velez, and 15-year-old Kierra Brown dead at the scene.

A short time later, investigators found a third vehicle that had left the scene. Preliminary findings led investigators to believe speed and driver impairment were factors in the crash.

On Thursday, IMPD arrested 49-year-old Okadema Link and 21-year-old Shantiana Willis for their roles in the teens’ deaths.

Based on the investigation, IMPD believes Link’s vehicle was traveling approximately 73 mph, two seconds prior to the crash. Additionally, they believe Willis’ vehicle was traveling approximately 88 mph just before the crash. The speed limit on Kessler Boulevard is 35 mph.

After the crash, Link’s vehicle allegedly drove over the white fog line and struck the three teens who were walking on the gravel shoulder of the roadway. Link fled the scene without stopping to provide aid.

Link is charged with three counts of leaving the scene of an accident (level 3 felonies), three counts causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated (level 4 felonies), and three counts reckless homicide (level 5 felonies).

Willis is charged with three counts of causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated (level 4 felonies), three counts of reckless homicide (level 5 felonies) and three counts causing death when operating a vehicle with an ace of .08 or more (level 4 felonies).