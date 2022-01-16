IMPD arrests 3 in connection with robbery that ended in shooting

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has three people in custody after a robbery ended in a shooting early Saturday morning.

The IMPD said the arrests are in connection with a robbery near the intersection of East 21st Street and North Shadeland Avenue just before 3 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

While investigating the scene, the department said detectives discovered the victim was shot during a robbery. They were able to track down several people who were allegedly involved in the robbery inside a hotel in the 6800 block of East 21st Street.

Detectives arrested 19-year-old Antonio Hurst, 23-year-old Octavius Smith and 19-year-old Simeon Tucker in connection with the robbery. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision in the case.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.