INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man in jail is accused of taking part in 20 armed robberies over the last couple of weeks.

According to court records, many of the victims were sitting in their own cars in the driveways of their homes when they were robbed at gunpoint.

While a majority of the victims spoke limited English, one victim says she’s relieved the suspect has been taken off the streets.

Sitting in the driver’s seat of her SUV, waiting for it to warm up in her driveway, Candace Huston was ambushed by an armed thief Saturday night.

“He literally hit me with the gun right there in my forehead,” said Candace Huston. “It was very scary.”

Candace says she handed over her purse and some jewelry, then screamed for help while the suspect ran away.

“He knew what he was doing. This wasn’t his first go around,” said Huston.

In fact, police believe the same suspect robbed Candace’s neighbor a block away while that victim was also warming up their car in the driveway outside their home just a few minutes earlier.

“We often find that people who are committing robberies are committing multiple robberies,” said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

IMPD claims 23-year-old Jaylan Grimes robbed nearly two dozen victims starting in late December.

Police arrested Grimes over the weekend and recovered guns allegedly used in the crime spree, along with cash and a stolen wallet.

According to a detailed 19-page affidavit, Grimes admitted to several of the robberies and confessed he targeted mostly Hispanic victims because they often “can’t speak good English.”

“The fact that this individual was targeting people of a certain race is really concerning,” said Foley.

IMPD was able to use license plate readers to place the suspect’s car in the same place and time as many of the crimes, which stretched from the east side to the southwest side.

Luckily, no one was hurt during any of the crimes.

“I never thought it would happen in my own driveway. I didn’t think it was real,” said Huston.

Grimes is being held on a $50,000 surety bond as well as a $15,000 cash bond pending the filing of formal charges.

Although several of the victims told police a second suspect who drove the getaway car was involved in some of the crimes, police did not have any information to release on that potential accomplice.