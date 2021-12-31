IMPD arrests man accused of shooting woman before disabling GPS monitor

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers arrested a man they say shot a woman on the city’s northwest side on Wednesday before tampering with his GPS monitor. Thirty-eight-year-old Devron Anderson was sentenced to Marion County Community Corrections after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a serious violent felon in August.

On Wednesday night, police said Anderson pushed his girlfriend out of a vehicle at the intersection of 79th and Zionsville Road before shooting her. That night, Maj. Kerry Buckner described what happened following gunfire.

“She actually jumped into a UPS truck that was nearby, and the UPS driver being afraid because he watched her get shot, took off and went back up to their hub on Norfolk,” Buckner explained.

Police said the woman was taken to Eskenazi in serious condition. Anderson was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, escape, and intimidation.

“The detective was very ecstatic that we were able to receive tips which ultimately led to this individual being taken into custody by our violent crimes unit as well as our SWAT team or our special weapons and tactics,” Officer William Young said.

Marion County Community Corrections confirmed what police reported, Anderson tampered with his monitor after the shooting. MCCC said Anderson was sentenced to 432 days on monitoring until Oct. 26, 2022.

MCCC said because there was not a victim in the 2019 case he pleaded guilty to, there was no victim zone and therefore no person he was required to stay away from.

“It’s kind of a second chance,” Young said. “You’re not sitting in jail, of course, you’re being monitored per se, however, your family’s able to come see you whenever they want. But again, if you take advantage of that, I don’t think that you should be placed on GPS monitoring.”

Because the shooting allegedly involved domestic violence, we also wanted to reach out to the Coburn Place to request resources for other survivors.

“If there is a gun in the home, you are at risk and in danger,” said Julie Henson, vice president of development at Coburn Place. “And the best thing that you can do is create a safety plan.”

Henson advises people to go to www.thehotline.org to create a safety plan.

“You don’t have to do it all at once,” Henson said. “The first thing that you might do is assess where all of the important papers are.”

Henson also advises others if someone comes up to you and tells you they are in a domestic violence situation, urge them to create the safety plan but don’t immediately leave.

“The most dangerous time for a survivor is when they leave,” Henson said. “So, it’s really important that when a survivor chooses to take that brave step of leaving that they’re ready to do it.”