INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a parking lot brawl that left one person dead.

Police booked 28-year-old Mario Pena on Thursday, per a press release. An affidavit for probable cause indicates Pena may have shot and killed Luis Medina-Hernandez on Oct. 16, 2022.

A press release from the date of the shooting reports that IMPD officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of W 34th St. at approximately 3 a.m. on a report of a person shot. The person, later identified to be Medina-Hernandez, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Police documents reported that a fight involving 10 people or more broke out near a west side bar. A number of suspects interviewed during IMPD detectives’ investigation said many people were congregated in the parking lot because they were placing orders at a nearby taco truck.

Varying interviews with witnesses documented in the affidavit for probable cause do not indicate the exact manner in which the fight was started. A few witnesses said the fighting began after some of the people in the parking lot started yelling at a driver in a car that nearly backed into a person. Witnesses told police the driver then exited the car and a fight ensued.

The reason Pena got involved in the fight is also unclear at this time. Multiple witnesses said he was in the bar before he allegedly killed Medina-Hernandez. As the fight was unfolding, Pena reportedly waded into the scrum and shot Medina-Hernandez at point-blank range, per IMPD detectives.

Police reviewed footage captured by security cameras a local business had set up in the parking lot. IMPD officials reported that they saw Pena shoot Medina-Hernandez once in the back and before he fled the scene.

An autopsy later conducted by the Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed Medina-Hernandez was shot once in the back before he died. Witnesses had previously told police Medina-Hernandez was shot once in the chest, per the affidavit for probable cause.

On Oct. 18, 2022, police received an email from an anonymous tipster that described the vehicle Pena boarded after he fled the scene on foot. The tipster also provided the car’s license plate number, according to police.

IMPD detectives then searched the vehicle and the plate number and eventually found that Pena had been involved in a traffic stop on June 18, 2022. After a review of bodycam footage from the stop, detectives determined that Pena matched witness descriptions and photos of the shooter that killed Medina-Hernandez.

In a press release sent on Friday, IMPD announced that authorities in Texas arrested Pena on an unrelated charge. He was extradited back to Marion County and officially booked for murder on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.