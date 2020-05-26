IMPD arrests woman in double homicide investigation

INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis Metropolitan Police arrested a woman for her role in a stabbing that killed two people and wounded another.

The stabbing happened in the 5600 block of Portsmouth Avenue on May 11. 28-year-old Dylan Dickover and 24-year-old Victoria Cook were killed in the stabbing. 33-year-old Elizabeth McKugh was critically wounded in the stabbing but was able to recover.

Over the weekend, homicide detectives arrested 28-year-old Kristen Wolf for her role in the stabbing. The Marion County Prosecutors Office will review the case and make a charging decision.

Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477

