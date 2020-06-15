IMPD ask for assistance in locating missing 80-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 80-year-old woman.

According to police, Dora Rake, 80, left her residence on David Lind Drive on Saturday at 10 a.m. with her adult granddaughter.

Police say Rake is a diabetic and may have early onset of dementia. It is unknown if Rake has her insulin medication with her.

Police say Rake and her granddaughter should be driving a 2002 Tan Buick with license plate number 350LLS.

If located, contact the Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.



If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.