IMPD ask for public assistance in search for missing teen

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives are asking the public to help find 15-year-old Leslie Martin.

Police said Martin may have met up with an unknown man she met on social media.

Martin is described as 5’5″, 115 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.



If you have information of her whereabouts, please contact the IMPD non-emergency number at 317-327-3811 or 911. Missing Persons can be reached at 317-327-6160 or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.