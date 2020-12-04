IMPD asking public to help locate missing man

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking the public to help locate a missing person.

Detectives are seeking 31-year-old Nicholas Hisle who walked away from I.U. Health Methodist Hospital on Sunday, November 29, 2020 around 9:30a.m.



Hisle is described as 5’9″, 190 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said Hisle suffers from a traumatic brain injury from a vehicle accident on November 7 and is currently not taking his psychiatric medication.

According to IMPD, he was last seen wearing a hospital gown and is known to frequent the area of Brookside Park.

ANyone with information about this case is asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or go to CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.