INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons Detectives ask the community to help in the search of missing 23-year-old Madison Riley.

Riley is described as 5’2″, 95 pounds, brown hair, and blue eyes. Last seen in the area of 700 Mass Ave wearing a burgundy zip-up sweatshirt, black pants, and black Vans.

Please call 911 immediately if you know her whereabouts.