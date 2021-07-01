IMPD asks for help finding missing man

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 62-year-old Alejandro Alvarez Espinoza.



Alejandro Alvarez Espinoza is described as 5’4″ and 180 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. It is believed that he is wearing blue jeans and blue colored shirt.

Officials say Espinoza walked away from his residence at approximately 2:30 p.m. on June 30.

He suffers from dementia and is non-English speaking. It is believed that he will not be able to find his way back home on his own.

If located, please notify the IMPD Missing Persons detectives at 317-327-6160.

You can also call 911 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).