INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have asked for the public’s help in locating a missing teen, 17-year-old Ivan Rosales.

IMPD said he was last seen in the area of the 700 block of West Hanna Avenue, wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

He then left that area in a gray jeep, possibly a Patriot, with an unknown plate number.

If anyone has information about Rosales, you are asked to call 911 immediately.