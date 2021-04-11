IMPD asks for public’s help finding 74-year-old man with schizophrenia

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are asking for the public’s help in finding a 74-year-old man who suffers from schizophrenia.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, William Galbreath was last seen just after 6 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of N. Harding Street.

Police say Galbreath suffers from schizophrenia and has symptoms of dementia. IMPD asks that anyone who finds Galbreath assess his physical and emotional status.

Galbreath is described as standing 5’9″ tall, weighs about 180 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).