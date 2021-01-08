IMPD asks for public’s help finding missing woman

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says 26-year-old Kirsten Brueggeman was last seen Saturday at about 12:20 a.m. walking southbound away from Manley’s Irish Mutt — located at 7041 E. 10th Street — in the direction of a bowling alley that was closed at the time.

She was seen on camera headed east past the Winner Woodworking Company — located at 702 N. Shortridge Road — and then began heading southbound on Shortridge Road towards E. Washington Street, according to IMPD. Police say it is currently unknown if she made it down to Washington Street.

Brueggeman was wearing a gray colored stocking cap, a black coat that goes to the waist, blue jeans and was carrying a white bag with her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).