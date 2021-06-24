IMPD asks for public’s help finding teenager

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Police say 16-year-old Max Puletz was last seen in the area of Sycamore Run Drive and Southport Road on the city’s southeast side.

Puletz was wearing a white shirt, black pants and carrying a camo backpack, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD added that Puletz is riding a black Schwinn bicycle with lime green lettering, and he may be headed to the Shelbyville area.

Authorities ask that anyone who finds Puletz call 911 immediately.