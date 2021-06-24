IMPD asks for public’s help finding teenager

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Max Puletz (Photo Provided By IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Police say 16-year-old Max Puletz was last seen in the area of Sycamore Run Drive and Southport Road on the city’s southeast side.

Puletz was wearing a white shirt, black pants and carrying a camo backpack, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD added that Puletz is riding a black Schwinn bicycle with lime green lettering, and he may be headed to the Shelbyville area.

Authorities ask that anyone who finds Puletz call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News