INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a missing teen that was last seen on the city’s northwest side.

IMPD identified the missing teen as 17-year-old Aniya Hannah. Hannah is described as being 5’5” and weighing 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hannah was last seen on the northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD is asking anyone who finds her to contact 911. Anyone with information related to Hannah’s location is asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

