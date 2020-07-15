IMPD asks for public’s help with finding 4-year-old boy last seen on west side

Photo of Donte Wright, left, and Chad Robinnette, right

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking the public for their help with finding a 4-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s west side.

Donte Wright, 4, was last seen on Tuesday, July 14 around 9 p.m.

IMPD says his father gave Wright to a white man named Chad Robinnette to watch him.

Wright’s father and mother are now unable to make contact with Robinnette.

Robinnette drives a four-door dark-colored Buick. No other information is available on the car.

IMPD says it is unknown if the child is in danger.