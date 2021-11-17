IMPD asks Indy to take precaution when shopping this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — With the holidays right around the corner, IMPD wants to remind everyone to stay safe while shopping, especially with Black Friday next weekend.

Officer Robyn Frazier of IMPD talked to us about specific precautions you can take to deter and prevent shopping theft and crime:

Lock your vehicle- Sounds simple however it’s not a habit for a lot of people

Make sure you don’t leave valuables in plain sight- Cover your valuables in your car so they are unseen

Put items in the trunk and make sure your trunk’s door lock is secure

Don’t leave your valuables alone in the dressing room

IMPD will be patrolling every mall in the area. This includes bike patrol and foot patrol inside and outside of the mall and parking lot.

“IMPD is trying to get ahead of it while we can,” said Officer Frazier. “And inform our residents in the area as well as citizens coming to the mall ways to stay safe, to keep your valuables safe.”