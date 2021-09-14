IMPD: 1 child, 2 adults in critical condition after crash at crosswalk on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people are in critical condition — including a child and a crossing guard — after a crash at a crosswalk on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to Washington Street and Ritter Avenue, near George W. Julian School.

IMPD says a student at the school, the crossing guard and another adult were taken to the hospital after being struck in the crosswalk.

Police added that two vehicles were involved, and both drivers are cooperating.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

IMPD encourages drivers to find alternate routes as there will be a number of police and other emergency personnel in the area “for some time.”

This story will be updated once more information is available.