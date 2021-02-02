IMPD begins series of virtual public safety meetings with the first focusing on downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is hosting the first of six virtual public safety meetings.

The first meeting Monday night will focus on the downtown district.

The virtual meetings are a chance for IMPD to discuss their safety plans in 2021 and for residents to ask questions.

In downtown, multiple business owners offered the same advice for how the department can keep downtown safe and successful.

The combination of civil unrest and a pandemic last year hurt downtown’s reputation.

“Those two days of rioting made a big difference. It made people scared to come down,” said George Stergiopoulos at Giorgio’s Pizza.

George has worked hard to make sure his pizza place stays open and believes increased visibility of IMPD officers is key to improving the perception of downtown.

“At the end of the day we have to have more police downtown and faster response times through 911,” said George.

“The police presence is huge. It lets people know if they want to do something out of bounds there might be someone watching down here and there might be someone that will intervene,” said Doug Stephenson at Downtown Comics.

Stephenson praised the city’s efforts to remove homeless encampments from the circle.

“Our concern is that we get downtown cleaned up and it’s looking dramatically better every week,” said Stephenson.

Over the summer the city also launched a new safety ambassador program and began expanding the network of security cameras downtown, tying them to a central system.

Still, because downtown is unique, and every area of the city has different challenges combating crime, IMPD will hold virtual meetings with every district to hear their concerns the rest of this month.

“Having the district commanders engage with the community directly allows them another opportunity to hear what those problems are and maybe there are problems they aren’t aware of,” said IMPD Sgt. Shane Foley.

The schedule for the meeting is as follows: