IMPD Chief responds to downtown business owners who claim officers asked to stand down

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — More downtown business owners coming forward and insisting IMPD officers could not prevent the destruction of property after they were asked to move back during the downtown protests on May 29 and May 30.

“I’ve heard a lot of leadership saying Saturday could not be avoided, I beg to differ,” George Stergiopoulous, Giorgio’s Pizza owner said. “It could have been avoided. I think it’s been a lot of blame game. One of the biggest issues for me was the public service people were also put in harm’s way without reason. They weren’t allowed to do their job. That was visible to myself and a lot of the business owners here.”

During a virtual June 10 meeting of city-county council’s public safety meeting, Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said Deputy Mayor David Hampton, while alongside peaceful protestors, asked them to move back.

“They asked, ‘hey look, we’ll disperse if you move the police cars,'” Bailey explained in the meeting. “So I ordered our officers to move the police cars. ‘We’ll disperse if you move the officers across the street or move them out of the way.’ So we removed all of our officer presence, as much as possible, from that area.”

Taylor said there was never a time IMPD officers left the downtown area where the protestors were, but acknowledges they did pull back.

“So, we obviously wanted things to go peacefully and that’s why we backed off, but we didn’t leave the area,” Taylor confirmed.

Business owners insist the backing off allowed the bad actors enough space to cause the destruction they are still dealing with today.

Taylor acknowledged in an interview with FOX59 they backed off at the request of peaceful protestors and Hampton who was alongside them.

“We did allow the protestors which like I said at that time were peaceful, to have a little more space in the circle, but we did not leave the area,” Taylor said. “We simply backed off in an effort to give them space and to oblige their request.”

Taylor said eventually they were forced to deploy tear gas, but business owners said it was too little, too late. They maintain the mayor’s office could have and should have given IMPD the authority to do more.

“I think Saturday definitely could have been avoided,” Stergiopoulous said.

Still, Taylor maintains the mayor’s office was not calling the shots and was relying on IMPD to make the decisions.

“Ultimately, those decisions aren’t with Deputy Mayor Hampton, those decisions are made with our homeland security people as to whether or not we’re going to disperse tear gas and those things,” Taylor explained. “The stance that we took was we wouldn’t do that until some acting further incident had occurred. So, in this case when violence, or looting or destruction of property occurred, that’s when the tear gas was deployed.”

Taylor insisted the mayor was attentive, engaged and was quote “great” during the weekend.

“He actually went out and spoke to officers in different situations from time to time. So, he was great,” Taylor explained. “He relied on us to give him information and make those decisions and so that’s what we did. We couldn’t of asked from any more from him. He was a concerned mayor as he should have been. We gave him the information we thought was necessary to just keep him updated on how things were progressing.”

We also raised the public’s concern over whether IMPD officers who wanted to come in and help that night were turned away. He said, “I’m not aware of that. I mean we had a healthy group of officers there. We were running them on 12-hour shifts. Obviously we have a good group of men and women that work and are willing to help. I wasn’t made aware of any requests for people to come in that were turned down for any reason.”