IMPD chief says gunman tried to ‘ambush’ officers

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said a teenager tried to ambush his officers before they fired back and fatally wounded the man on the city’s northwest side early Thursday morning.

McHale Rose, 19, was killed in the 2200 block of Woodglen Drive at the Dogwood Glenn Apartments.

“The original 911 call of the burglary in progress came back to that apartment and it ultimately came back to that gentleman’s phone,” said Taylor, “and it appears that could have been an ambush situation on the officers. We believe that has something to do with the way they found the phone as the investigation progressed.”

Investigators said four officers, three men and a policewoman, and three of them with more than 14 years of experience, approached the apartment at about 1:30 a.m. when they were confronted by Rose who fired at them with a rifle.

“Quickly officers were arriving on the scene and within a couple of minutes of the officers taking rifle rounds, the officers began returning fire,” said Major Harold Turner. “It was a long rifle, so not a pistol.”

The scene was roughly two miles north of a shooting eight hours earlier when an IMPD officer killed a fleeing driver who he said turned and fired on him during a foot chase.

Neither shooting was captured on police body cameras as IMPD is still waiting to develop such a program.

“We have never anticipated having body cameras fully implemented on our agency prior to mid- or late summer anyway,” said Assistant Chief Chris Bailey.

Once IMPD Homicide detectives complete their investigation and the case is reviewed by Internal Affairs, the investigation will be forwarded to the Marion County Prosecutor for a potential grand jury hearing which would likely be overseen by a special prosecutor.

“Unfortunately, if you put the police in a situation where you’re shooting at us, they’re not many options that we have to take,” said Turner.

A check of court records indicated Rose was convicted of two counts of armed robbery last summer and was serving four years of home detention at the time of the fatal officer-involved shooting.