IMPD: Child arrives at downtown hospital with gunshot wound

INDIANAPOLIS — A child was brought to Eskenazi Hospital in downtown Indianapolis Monday after being shot, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 5:30 p.m., police were called to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in response to a report of a walk-in person shot.

IMPD described the child’s condition as “stable.”

Officer William young said “preliminary information is saying it is a child” but their exact age is currently unclear.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.