IMPD: Baby suffers ‘graze wound’ in shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A baby suffered what police are calling a “graze wound” during a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD was called to the 3900 block of Breen Drive around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in response to the shooting.

Officers arrived to find a baby under the age of 1 with an apparent gunshot wound. The baby is “awake and breathing,” according to IMPD.

Police are yet to release any further details.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.