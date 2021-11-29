IMPD considers update to officer disciplinary process

INDIANAPOLIS — Under its current rules, regulations and disciplinary process, IMPD commanders treat all similar infractions the same with identical penalties regardless of context or circumstance.

For example, an officer running a red light while responding to a murder scene would be penalized the same as an officer driving through a red light who was late to work.

Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Room 2248 of the City County Building the Police Merit Board will hold a public hearing on a proposed update to IMPD’s disciplinary process and accept comments through December 6th.

“Unfortunately, the current matrix is black and white,” said IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams. “If you’re on a schedule two at a B violation, the presumptive is ten days. That’s what it is. There is opportunity to aggravate it or mitigate it but for the most part you’re stuck right there at the ten days.

“The matrix was very harsh for very minor violations.”

Adams said the disciplinary process needs to correct and not just simply punish an officers’ behavior.

“The discipline system should not be a surprise. It should be an expected outcome,” said Adams, noting that commanders and the police chief will have discretion in assigning penalties for infractions which in the past may have gone unaddressed because of the perception of inequity. “With the new disciplinary system its fairer, its legitimate to officers and we may see a bump in discipline because the officers and supervisors now have faith in the system.”

Marshawn Wooley, Public Policy Director of the African American Coalition of Indianapolis, weighed in during the formation of the updated disciplinary process.

“The previous system, or the current system, is pretty rigid and what they’re doing is creating some ability to have basically more justice involved in their system by creating a place for people to get in at lower levels but then also keeping discretion for the chief of police to deal with big issues,” he said. “When you’re dealing with body cameras, for instance, there’s a difference between a body camera malfunctioning and an officer not getting a body camera fixed and they get into a situation versus intentionally turning the camera off. I think the community’s concerned about both, but one has a level of intent that is more problematic than the other.”

Wooley said the update in IMPD’s disciplinary process will draw back the curtain on what it takes for an officer to be cited for an infraction and counseled or penalized.

“Being able to provide the documentation and actually give the opportunity for the community to have input on the actual process is part of transparency,” said Wooley, citing the formation of a working group which would include community membership and be charged with taking a big picture look at IMPD’s disciplinary system.

Under the updated system, community members or other police review boards would be able to make suggestions directly to the Merit Board to consider changes in disciplinary issues.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 86 was consulted during the administration’s rewrite of the process.

“What we’re trying to identify is if they are driving out subjective opinions versus objective criteria and that’s still to be told,” said FOP President Rick Snyder. “That’s what we’re trying to understand from the department is what differences they’re making in this and what the changes actually are.”

“We want a firm fair and consistent disciplinary process devoid of politics and political influences and discipline that isn’t determined on how many clicks are received on any news story.”