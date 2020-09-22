IMPD defends new use-of-force policy

INDIANAPOLIS — Earlier this month, the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board (ILETB) sent a letter to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), questioning why the department was training officers on new rules that the board had not approved.

In its response, the City Counsel states the board misunderstands the scope of its own authority.

The 8-page letter also defends the constitutionality of IMPD’s new policy, and says that case law does not prohibit a police department from adopting higher use-of-force standards than the constitutional minimum imposed by the fourth amendment.

“No legal authority so much as hints that Graham v. Connor prohibits a police department from adopting higher use-of-force standards than the constitutional minimum imposed by the fourth amendment,” said Donald Morgan of Corporation Counsel in the letter.

The City Counsel is now requesting a follow-up meeting with the training board to discuss future steps.

Read the city’s response in full below: