IMPD detectives seeking man wanted in child abuse case

INDIANAPOLIS — Child Abuse Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) are asking the public to help locate a man wanted in a child abuse investigation.

IMPD said detectives are looking for Bobby Jones, 42, of Indianapolis.

According to police, an investigation into Jones began on July 23, after the reported molestation of three children in his care.

IMPD presented the case to the Marion County Prosecutors Office, and a warrant was granted for his arrest.

Jones was last seen on September 18 on the 2900 block of East 17th Street.

Police believe Jones recently removed an electronic monitoring device and is staying with friends or family in the Indianapolis area.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Bobby Jones should call IMPD Child Abuse Detectives at 317-327-6875 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org to submit an anonymous web tip.