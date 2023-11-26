INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is launching a homicide investigation on the near east side of the Circle City.

According to a press release, officers were called to the 100 block of North Oxford Street on a report of a deceased person just after 8 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived at the scene, they located an adult male with trauma to his body.

Medics were called to the scene, and the man was then officially pronounced dead. IMPD reported that the Marion County Coroner’s Office will help police determine the person’s exact manner and cause of death.

The deceased person’s name has not yet been released. IMPD Detective Larry Craciunoiu has been assigned to the case.

Those with information on the incident are encouraged to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475. Detective Craciunoiu can also be reached via email at Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477. Anonymous tipsters that provide information that leads to a felony arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.