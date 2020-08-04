UPDATE: Man found shot to death inside vehicle on Indy’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle parked outside a liquor store on the near north side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3000 block of North Capitol around 6:30 a.m. They found a man in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police aren’t sure at this time why the victim was there. Homicide detectives are at the scene gathering evidence and information.

We will update this story when IMPD tells us more information.

Photo from shooting scene on August 4, 2020 courtesy of Ryan Liggett

