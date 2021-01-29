IMPD hosting virtual community meetings

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is planning virtual community meetings to discuss public safety.

The meetings will go over detailed information about 2020 public safety data and 2021 public safety plans for the different IMPD districts.

The department encourages residents to join their district’s meeting to hear about efforts to keep their neighborhood safe and how they can get more involved in their local community.

The meetings will take place at 6pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the first three weeks of February, with a schedule as follows: