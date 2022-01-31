IMPD hosting virtual town hall Monday for community members

INDIANAPOLIS — The first of six IMPD town halls is taking place Monday. It’s part of Mayor Joe Hogsett and Police Chief Randall Taylor’s ‘Crime Prevention Plan for 2022.’

For the second year in a row, IMPD will be hosting town halls in every district.

The hour-long sessions will feature an update from district commanders followed by a question-and-answer section.

IMPD says curbing violence and ensuring residents feel safe is their top concern heading into this year.

“Our number one priority in this police department is to reduce violent crime and will continue to be in 2022,” said Asst. Chief Christopher Bailey with IMPD. “Every officer, every detective on this police department, everything they do needs to be focused around reducing violent crime.”

Tonight’s town hall is at 6 p.m. for the Southeast district. The event will be held virtually due to the surge of COVID-19 cases. For a link to join, click here.

Upcoming meetings:

Feb 15 at 4 p.m. – Downtown District

Feb 28 at 6 p.m. – East District

March 14 at 6 p.m. – Northwest District

March 28 at 6 p.m. – Southwest District

April 11 at 6 p.m.- North District