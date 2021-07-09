IMPD hosts first promotion ceremony since pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD held its first public promotion service since the pandemic began Friday.
22 individuals received promotions to positions such as Master Detective or Captain. It was also historic for being the most diverse promotion class in the history of the IMPD.
“These men and these women represent our community and our collective effort to make IMPD accurately reflect the population of the city of Indianapolis itself,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.
Mayor Joe Hogsett also spoke about the recent tragedy in Terra Haute, pointing to it as an example of the risks of the profession. He added the thoughts and prayers of all gathered remained with those affected by the event.
The following officers received promotions:
Master Detective:
- Daniel Smith
- Gary Smith
- Robert Wendling
Master Patrol Officers
- Andrew Lamle
- John McVay
- Marlon Douglas
- Kari Pennington
Patrolman to Sergeant:
- Ronald Shelnutt
- Jay Akers
- Kimberly Evans
- Ha’le Rapier
- Michael Schollmeier
- Corey Mims
- Jered Hidlebaugh
- Bruce Jackson
- Eric Williams
Sergeant to Lieutenant:
- Marshall Hoskins
- Christine Carver
- Aaron Snyder
- Larry Stargel
Lieutenant to Captain:
- Brady Ball
- Catherine Cummings
- Jeffrey Taylor
- Richard Ray
- Tammy Kaser
- Kendale Adams
- Joshua Gisi
- Kimberly Young
- Michael Leepper