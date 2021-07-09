IMPD hosts first promotion ceremony since pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD held its first public promotion service since the pandemic began Friday.

22 individuals received promotions to positions such as Master Detective or Captain. It was also historic for being the most diverse promotion class in the history of the IMPD.

“These men and these women represent our community and our collective effort to make IMPD accurately reflect the population of the city of Indianapolis itself,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Mayor Joe Hogsett also spoke about the recent tragedy in Terra Haute, pointing to it as an example of the risks of the profession. He added the thoughts and prayers of all gathered remained with those affected by the event.



The following officers received promotions:

Master Detective:

Daniel Smith

Gary Smith

Robert Wendling

Master Patrol Officers

Andrew Lamle

John McVay

Marlon Douglas

Kari Pennington

Patrolman to Sergeant:

Ronald Shelnutt

Jay Akers

Kimberly Evans

Ha’le Rapier

Michael Schollmeier

Corey Mims

Jered Hidlebaugh

Bruce Jackson

Eric Williams

Sergeant to Lieutenant:

Marshall Hoskins

Christine Carver

Aaron Snyder

Larry Stargel

Lieutenant to Captain:

Brady Ball

Catherine Cummings

Jeffrey Taylor

Richard Ray

Tammy Kaser

Kendale Adams

Joshua Gisi

Kimberly Young

Michael Leepper