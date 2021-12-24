IMPD, Indy DPW offer tips to dispose of holiday waste, other things to watch for

INDIANAPOLIS — Once families are done celebrating, IMPD and Indy DPW have some tips to help keep you and any new presents safe. This includes the best ways to dispose of any extra holiday waste, as well as other things to watch out for.

One of the big things is to be careful about what you leave out with your trash this weekend. Boxes of items you’ve recently purchased or received during the holidays could attract thieves.

IMPD officials suggest breaking the boxes down and putting them inside the trash or recycling bin or in a dark-colored trash bag.

For things that are too big, DPW says there are drop-off locations for big trash items, or you can find your residential heavy trash days. You can find more info here.

“If residents are maybe particularly concerned about something, they can always save it for the e-cycling event, take a big box to a drop off location or we also have the citizen’s transfer station which is another option for people to take big bulky extra trash as well on Saturdays,” said DPW Public Information Officer Hannah Scott-Carter.

Another option is to recycle. Wrapping paper and cardboard boxes can all be recycled, rather than thrown away.

“We obviously want people to dispose of everything correctly and cut down on illegal dumping. So, encouraging people to go to those recycling drop-off locations if they can. Or even reusing boxes. If you find new uses that you may need for, maybe we need a new way to store your Christmas decorations or something like that.”

Indy DPW is also recycling live Christmas trees. You can drop off your trees at several parks, including Broad Ripple, Garfield and Riverside. Click here for a full list of locations.

Drop-offs are accepted between dawn and dusk.

The trees will be turned into mulch to use in the parks.

All ornaments, tinsel, tree stands, lights and other decorations need to be removed.

“Because we just take all the trees from the bins and we just put them into a chipper and chip the trees, so that can cause issues with that. And we just want to make sure everything is clear that we can just throw them in the chipper.”

IMPD also says people should make sure your house is well lit, and that your new expensive items aren’t in the open for others to view.

And if you plan on being out of town, even if for one night, let a trustworthy friend or neighbor know to check on your house.