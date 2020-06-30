IMPD investigates 4 shootings within 5-hour span

INDIANAPOLIS – Police investigated four different shootings within a span of five hours overnight.

The first shooting investigation began on the south side of Indianapolis around 10:20 p.m. on South Harding Street near the I-465 ramp. The shooting victim is a man, and it’s unclear if he was shot at the location or if he drove there after getting shot. Medics transported him to the hospital, and police say his condition has stabilized.

Photo from shooting scene on North Sherman Drive courtesy of Ryan Liggett

Then police were called to the 2800 block of North Sherman Drive after a man was shot in the leg. He told police he was standing on a porch and had his back turned to traffic when he was hit.

Medics transported him to the hospital, and he is expected to be okay. He told police he doesn’t know who shot him or why.

Photo from shooting scene on East 10th Street and North Grant Avenue courtesy of Ryan Liggett

About an hour later, officers responded to a report of a person shot near East 10th Street and North Grant Avenue.

A man said he was standing on the sidewalk minding his own business when a dark colored car drove up and someone shot him.

The victim said he crawled under the bushes to hide.

Photo from shooting scene near High School Road courtesy of Ryan Liggett

The fourth shooting investigation occurred around 3:20 a.m. at a gas station near High School Road and 24th Street.

Officers were called to the gas station on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

He told police he had a gun in his waistband, and it discharged when he bent over.

Medics transported him to the hospital.