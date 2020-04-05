IMPD investigates 7 shootings throughout Indianapolis Saturday

Shooting scene at Prospect Street and Villa Avenue, near Fountain Square, where a man was shot on Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to seven shootings over the course of Saturday as a wave of gun violence kept police cruisers darting across the city in the midst of Indiana’s Stay at Home Order.

At this time, a total of eight people have been shot in these shootings. Two individuals are dead, two are in critical condition, and one person is seriously injured. The rest were either in good or unknown conditions.

12:40 a.m., 2700 block of E. Edgewood Avenue, man shot. Police say not serious injury.

1:49 a.m., 3000 block of N. Priscilla Avenue, one person shot. Read here for more information.

2:56 a.m., 3700 block of N. Shadeland Avenue, two people shot. Read here for more information.

1:03 p.m., 2100 N. Shadeland Avenue, one person shot. Read here for more information.

Around 7:30 p.m., S. Dequincy Street and E. Terrace Avenue, one person shot. Good condition. Police believe possibly related to road rage incident.

9 p.m., Prospect Street and Villa Avenue, adult male shot. Serious condition. Believed to be a possible robbery during an OfferUp meeting, according to police.

9:11 p.m., walk in at Methodist Hospital, one person shot. No other details.

Police investigations continue into these shootings and at this time police have not said if any of the shootings could be related.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477.