IMPD investigates after 3 people shot in 2 separate incidents overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the shootings of three people in two separate incidents across the city.

The first investigation began around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Two women were shot near 34th and Keystone. An officer in the area on the near northeast side actually heard the gunshots and found the women who had driven a few blocks from the scene.

Medics transported them to Eskenazi Hospital.

Police tell us a person was shot at a mobile home park on Indy’s west side on South Lynhurst Drive early Friday morning. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at Bullfrog Trailer Court.

The shooting victim’s condition is unknown.

Officers tell us they are interviewing a witness.

A fourth person may have also been shot, but that is unconfirmed at this time. That incident is part of a death investigation on Indy’s southwest side.

Officers were called to Kellum Drive and Mills Road around midnight, and they found a man who appeared to have been hit by a car. But further evidence showed he may have also been shot.

A coroner will determine how he died.