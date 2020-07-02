IMPD investigates after woman walked into gas station with gunshot wound

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a woman walked into a gas station on the northwest side of Indianapolis and collapsed inside because of a gunshot wound.

IMPD officers were called to a Speedway Gas station in the 6300 block of West 56th Street around 1:50 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a woman that was shot at least one time.

Witnesses say she walked to the Speedway, and once inside the doorway, she collapsed on the floor. Speedway employees called 911.

Medics transported her to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say the shooting did not happen at the Speedway, and investigators are trying to determine where the original crime scene is.

If you know anything about this shooting, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Photo from scene on July 2, 2020 courtesy of Ryan Liggett

