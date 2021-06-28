IMPD investigates another report of shots fired in downtown bar area; guns found at scene

INDIANAPOLIS — Early Monday morning, a report of shots fired prompted the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to return to a part of a downtown said to be part of a shootout over the weekend.

Police were called to the 200 block of S. Meridian Street — an area surrounded by several bars — just after 1 a.m.

Officers say no one was actually found shot, but they did find firearms in a vehicle in the same area. According to police, those guns had been fired but no one was struck.

IMPD has requested a gun liaison to inspect the guns to see if there is any connection with the weekend’s shootout.

